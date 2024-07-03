3 systems spend thousands on data breach settlements

Several health systems have faced financial repercussions in the wake of data breaches and cyberattacks. Here is how much three health systems are paying to settle lawsuits and alleged violations, per agreements reached this year:

Beaver, Pa.-based Heritage Valley Health System agreed to pay HHS $950,000 for HIPAA violations following a ransomware attack on the organization.



Adventist Health Hanford (Calif.) reached a settlement with the state of California to pay $10,000 in civil penalties to resolve violations related to unauthorized protected health information disclosure.



St. Louis-based Mercy has agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over a 2020 data breach.