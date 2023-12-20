3 ransomware gangs targeting healthcare

Noah Schwartz -

Here are three ransomware gangs targeting hospitals:

  1. Ransomware gang Hunters International took responsibility for an attack on Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center that led to patients receiving blackmail threats.

  2. Inc. Ransomware attacked Oceanside, Calif.-based Tri-City Medical Center and posted nine files of sample data on the dark web.

 

  1. The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned hospitals about 8Base, a ransomware group that has increased its activities against hospitals since March 2022.

