3 ransomware gangs targeting healthcare

Here are three ransomware gangs targeting hospitals:
- Ransomware gang Hunters International took responsibility for an attack on Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center that led to patients receiving blackmail threats.
- Inc. Ransomware attacked Oceanside, Calif.-based Tri-City Medical Center and posted nine files of sample data on the dark web.
- The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned hospitals about 8Base, a ransomware group that has increased its activities against hospitals since March 2022.