3 measures to prepare your healthcare center for a cyberattack

Small and medium healthcare organizations rushed to build their digital infrastructure during the pandemic, but doing so has introduced new cybersecurity threats that small businesses cannot afford, according to a March 22 article published in Forbes.

Healthcare organizations have seen the number of patients affected in data breaches skyrocket, and smaller medical facilities may be at greater risk because they did not have a decade to formalize their cybersecurity process.

Here are three steps small and medium healthcare groups can take for protection:



1. Immediate measures

The first measures that should be implemented are ensuring your company's remote access channels and devices are secure. Ensure remote employees are only working on company-issued laptops. Employees should avoid public networks and use a private network. Antispam, antivirus and antispyware software should be up to date.

2. Intermediate measures

Department heads should understand the cybersecurity guidelines and protocols that are already in place so employees can be trained appropriately. Employees should only use secured methods to communicate with suppliers and customers. Supplier portals are one of the most common ways cyberattacks access company systems, the article said.

3. Long-term measures

Enlist a cybersecurity expert to strategize long-term structure and security of your healthcare organization's infrastructure. Develop an incident response plan to minimize the effects of a cyber breach. The response plan should include plans to engage with cybersecurity experts to fend off attackers. You will also need a communication specialist to keep the public and internal leaders informed.

