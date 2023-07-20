3 healthcare data breaches that have impacted more than 1 million people

Healthcare data breaches are on the rise. Here are three hospitals and health systems reporting cybersecurity incidents that have affected more than 1 million patients:

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital was hit with a cyberattack earlier this year and a "criminal group" stole 1.2 million patients' confidential information.





An unauthorized party stole patient data from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and posted it to an online forum. The health system said it believes the theft affected 27 million rows of data that may include information of about 11 million HCA patients.





Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems said about 1 million of its patients may have been affected by a recent data breach.The incident involved a file transfer software called GoAnywhere from third-party vendor Fortra, according to a February securities filing. The Fortra breach reportedly happened in late January.