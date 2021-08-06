162,000 patients exposed in ransomware attack on Texas medical group

Listen
Houston-based Gastroenterology Consultants began notifying patients their data may have been exposed in a ransomware attack on the medical group.
Three things to know:
- The Jan. 10 ransomware attack potentially exposed 162,163 patients and employees, according to data shared Aug. 6 by the Maine attorney general's office.
- The Texas medical group said it resolved the cyber issues and remediated and restored its systems, according to a March 19 news release. After undergoing an extensive data-mining process to determine specifically which patients or employees have information exposed, the medical group felt it was more cost-effective to notify all patients and employees instead.
- Its EHR was not affected in the breach; however, some protected health information was exposed. Sensitive health information, such as Social Security numbers, was stored in PDFs or Excel files prepared by employees to facilitate patient processing. Fewer than 50 patients' Social Security numbers have been exposed, according to the news release.