10 largest healthcare data breaches so far in '23

As cybersecurity remains top of mind for health system IT leaders, here are the 10 largest healthcare data breaches so far in 2023 by the number of individuals affected, as reported July 5 by Chief Healthcare Executive.

1. Managed Care of North America: 8.8 million

2. PharMerica Corp.: 5.8 million

3. Regal Medical Group (Los Angeles): 3.3 million

4. Cerebral: 3.1 million

5. NationsBenefits Holdings: 3 million

6. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care: 2.5 million

7. Enzo Clinical Labs: 2.47 million

8. Zoll Medical Corp.: 1 million

9. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): 960,000

10. CentraState Healthcare System (Freehold, N.J.): 617,000