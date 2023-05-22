10 hospitals, health systems dealing with data breaches

Here are 10 hospitals and health systems dealing with cybersecurity events, data breaches and cyberattacks as reported by Becker's since May 16:

Northwest Health-La Porte (Ind.) filed a data breach notice May 2 disclosing that patient records were illegally removed from shredding bins at one of its old facilities.





Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care learned that an employee had been inappropriately accessing patient electronic health records between July 2021 and March 2023.





Edinburg-based South Texas Health System is notifying patients that some of their protected health information may have been compromised when an unauthorized party accessed a business associate's email account using a phishing tactic.





A breach at Credit Control Corp., a Virginia-based credit reporting agency, may affect several hospitals, health systems and healthcare practices in the state including Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System; Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center; Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare; Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health System; Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System; Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health System, Valley Health System; and Norfolk, Va.-based Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters Health System as well as its affiliates.