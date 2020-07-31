1.1M+ health records breached in July
In July, 23 organizations reported to HHS a collective total of 1,101,829 individuals being affected by data breaches.
Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during July. They are organized chronologically based on the date the breach was reported to HHS.
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute (Tampa): 640,000 individuals affected
- Carter and Hoff Dentistry (Wilmington, N.C.): 7,000 individuals affected
- Central California Alliance for Health: 35,883 individuals affected
- Independence Blue Cross: 2,393 individuals affected
- Accu Copy of Greenville (N.C): 21,800 individuals affected
- Four Winds Behavioral Health (Rio Rancho, N.M.): 500 individuals affected
- Hutton & Hale, DDS (Upland, Calif.): 8,394 individuals affected
- Tak-ming Ko, MD (Palmer, Alaska): 1,158 individuals affected
- Greenway Health (Tampa): 2,251 individuals affected
- City Dental (Los Angeles): 900 individuals affected
- Wisconsin Department of Corrections: 1,853 individuals affected
- Allergy and Asthma Clinic of Fort Worth (Texas): 69,777 individuals affected
- US HealthCenter (Thiensville, Wis.): 1,441 individuals affected
- WellCare Health Plans: 50,439 individuals affected
- Heartland Counseling Services (South Sioux City, Neb.): 723 individuals affected
- The Puerto Rican Organization to Motivate, Enlighten, and Serve Addicts (New York City): 1,002 individuals affected
- NCP Healthcare Management Company: 78,070 individuals affected
- Maryland Health Enterprises DBA Lorien Health Services: 47,754 individuals affected
- Highpoint Foot & Ankle Center (New Britain Township, Pa.): 25,554 individuals affected
- University of Utah (Salt Lake City): 10,000 individuals affected
- Mountain Peaks Family Practice (Orem, Utah): 1,505 individuals affected
- Walgreens: 72,143 individuals affected
- CVS: 21,289 individuals affected
More articles on cybersecurity:
NY hospital computer system down for 5+ days after malware attack: 5 details
Philips reports security vulnerability with DreamMapper software
January Beaumont email hack affected 6,000 patients: 4 details
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.