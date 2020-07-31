1.1M+ health records breached in July

In July, 23 organizations reported to HHS a collective total of 1,101,829 individuals being affected by data breaches.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during July. They are organized chronologically based on the date the breach was reported to HHS.

Florida Orthopaedic Institute (Tampa): 640,000 individuals affected





Carter and Hoff Dentistry (Wilmington, N.C.): 7,000 individuals affected





Central California Alliance for Health: 35,883 individuals affected





Independence Blue Cross: 2,393 individuals affected





Accu Copy of Greenville (N.C): 21,800 individuals affected





Four Winds Behavioral Health (Rio Rancho, N.M.): 500 individuals affected





Hutton & Hale, DDS (Upland, Calif.): 8,394 individuals affected





Tak-ming Ko, MD (Palmer, Alaska): 1,158 individuals affected





Greenway Health (Tampa): 2,251 individuals affected





City Dental (Los Angeles): 900 individuals affected





Wisconsin Department of Corrections: 1,853 individuals affected





Allergy and Asthma Clinic of Fort Worth (Texas): 69,777 individuals affected





US HealthCenter (Thiensville, Wis.): 1,441 individuals affected





WellCare Health Plans: 50,439 individuals affected





Heartland Counseling Services (South Sioux City, Neb.): 723 individuals affected





The Puerto Rican Organization to Motivate, Enlighten, and Serve Addicts (New York City): 1,002 individuals affected





NCP Healthcare Management Company: 78,070 individuals affected

Maryland Health Enterprises DBA Lorien Health Services: 47,754 individuals affected





Highpoint Foot & Ankle Center (New Britain Township, Pa.): 25,554 individuals affected





University of Utah (Salt Lake City): 10,000 individuals affected





Mountain Peaks Family Practice (Orem, Utah): 1,505 individuals affected





Walgreens: 72,143 individuals affected





CVS: 21,289 individuals affected

