Hospitals can share COVID-19 vaccine status, test results via Apple vaccine passport

The option to store verified vaccine credentials and COVID-19 test results are coming to iPhones.
Four things to know:
- Vaccine credentials will hit Apple Wallets later this year. The feature will allow users to share their credentials with third parties. If users share their proof of vaccination, the third party will be able to view it on a one-time basis.
- Any organization that issues SMART Health Cards will have access to a new button that instructs users on how to download and store their COVID-19 vaccine data. Several states are using SMART Health Cards created by the Vaccination Credential Initiative, a group of health and tech companies including Epic, Cerner, Mayo Clinic and Apple.
- Current iPhone users can store COVID-19 test results to their Apple Wallet if they updated their software to iOS 15, released Sept. 20.
- Hospitals can send patients a QR code to scan with their iPhone and the data will be imported to their Health App. Users can also import records into the Health App through a downloadable file.