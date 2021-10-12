HHS rolls out Spanish language app to help patients prepare for in-person, telehealth visits

Listen
HHS launched a Spanish version of its QuestionBuilder app to help Latino patients prepare for their telehealth and in-person appointments.
Three things to know:
- The QuestionBuilder app was built to improve healthcare access for Latinos, who have the highest uninsured rate in the United States, according to an Oct. 8 news release. Research also shows many Latinos consume digital content, and 85 percent of the community use a mobile phone, according to the release.
- Users of the app select questions they want to ask their physician. The app allows patients to input details to prepare for their visit, such as the reason for the visit. They can email information to themselves or others and make notes during their visit.
- QuestionBuilder also features content and questions sorted by the type of medical encounter. It also has videos and education material, a camera so patients can document visual symptoms, and links to Spanish resources from HHS.