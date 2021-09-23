GoodRx launches clinician-led online health information center: 3 details

Listen
Telemedicine and pharmacy discount company GoodRx on Sept. 23 launched GoodRx Health, an online hub providing research-based answers to health questions.
Three things to know:
- GoodRx Health will provide easily understandable information about health concerns and trends, tools for navigating health decisions and explainer videos.
- The online center's content will focus on four main areas: health knowledge, financial guidance, drug FAQs and credible research.
- GoodRx Health’s editorial team will include pharmacists, physicians and healthcare experts. They developed a set of editorial guidelines to help them translate the latest clinical and scientific research into clear, concise language.