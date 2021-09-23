GoodRx launches clinician-led online health information center: 3 details

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen

Telemedicine and pharmacy discount company GoodRx on Sept. 23 launched GoodRx Health, an online hub providing research-based answers to health questions.

Three things to know:

  1. GoodRx Health will provide easily understandable information about health concerns and trends, tools for navigating health decisions and explainer videos.

  2. The online center's content will focus on four main areas: health knowledge, financial guidance, drug FAQs and credible research.

  3. GoodRx Health’s editorial team will include pharmacists, physicians and healthcare experts. They developed a set of editorial guidelines to help them translate the latest clinical and scientific research into clear, concise language.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars