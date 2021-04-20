Amazon's Alexa to connect users to COVID-19 vaccine sites

Amazon augmented Alexa's knowledge of COVID-19 so the device can now connect users to nearby COVID-19 vaccine appointments, the tech giant said April 20.

Users can ask Alexa to list local vaccination sites and have it call sites to learn more about their appointment availability.

Amazon said the device can answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and appointment availability for more than 85 countries.

