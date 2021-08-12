3 ways to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card on your phone

As some businesses and workplaces move to require COVID-19 vaccination verification for service or employment, having a digital copy of your vaccination card on your phone will ensure you're covered wherever you go.

In an Aug. 11 blog post, Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare shared three tips for individuals who want a quick and easily accessible way to store their vaccination proof on their phone.

1. Use an EHR patient portal app. Hartford HealthCare offers MyChart, where you can save a PDF version of vaccination confirmation on your phone.

2. Create a digital copy by taking a photo of both sides of the card. If you don't want to store the photo in your phone's library, iPhone users can scan the card and save it in their device's Notes app. Android users can save the image as a PDF file in their Google Drive app.

3. Try a third-party app like Clear or CommonPass. However, it is important to be aware of potential privacy issues with some of these options. For example, Clear is among the apps that uses detailed scans of your face to verify information, according to the report.