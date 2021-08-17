1 in 3 patients will switch providers after a bad experience, Accenture finds

Listen
Patients' experience has a large effect on how likely a patient is to return to a provider or adhere to their treatment program, according to an Aug. 6 Accenture report.
For the report, titled "Digital Adoption in Healthcare: Reaction or Revolution?" Accenture surveyed 1,755 patients in the United States between May and June, according to an Aug. 17 news release on the study.
Four study insights:
- Forty percent of respondents had medical conditions in therapeutic specialties, such as oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, neurology and respiratory.
- Most patients (67 percent) have had a negative healthcare experience. Of those patients who had negative experiences, 34 percent said they were less likely to seek medical care the next time they needed it.
- Thirty-four percent also said they had switched providers or treatments after a negative experience, while some other patients reported they stopped picking up their prescriptions.
- More than half of patients (55 percent) said what they wanted most from a healthcare provider was someone who explains their condition and treatment clearly. Fifty-two percent of patients said they wanted a provider who listens and understands their needs and provides emotional support.