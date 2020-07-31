Virginia health system extends pay protection for employees

Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health said it will protect the pay of its more than 6,000 employees through year's end as it combats COVID-19.

The pay protection applies to full and part-time staff whose positions were affected by pandemic-related service suspensions/curtailments. It was enacted in April for an initial 90-day period. Now, Valley Health has authorized the use of reserve funds, if needed, to extend the pay protection through 2020.

"As our health system and community were confronting COVID-19 and preparing for a potential surge of patients, we wanted our associates focused on one thing — providing safe, high quality care and protecting their health — not worrying about their employment status or the financial impact of reduced hours," Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said in a news release. "Our initial commitment to the [pay protection] initiative was for 90 days, and I'm proud to say that during this time, hundreds of our associates were able to maintain at least 70 percent of their pay and continued benefit coverage."

While most employees have resumed their regular schedules, and there is reduced immediate need for pay protection, extending the initiative will provide help to employees if their hours are reduced again due to COVID-19, Valley Health said. Under the initiative, each worker is guaranteed at least 70 percent of their regular pay should that occur.

