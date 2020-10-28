Vermont providers can apply for up to $2,000 in hazard pay for each employee

Vermont healthcare organizations, including hospitals, physician offices and pharmacies, can apply to receive a grant from the state to offer eligible employees a hazard-pay bonus.

Employers can apply to receive a grant that will help them pay $1,200 or $2,000 bonuses to each eligible employee.

The application portal opened at 9 a.m. Oct. 28.

This is the second round of the Vermont Frontline Employees Hazard Pay Grant Program. Officials said this round has been expanded to include grocery store, pharmacy and child care workers who provided essential services this spring amid the pandemic.

