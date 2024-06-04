Top-paid CEOs in 2023

CEO pay in 2023 saw a 12.6% increase, with Apple and Netflix company leaders taking home some of the biggest paychecks, according to a study by Equilar.

The study, conducted in partnership with the Associated Press, reviewed CEO pay at S&P 500 companies. It identified trends in CEO compensation awards for those who served in their role at an S&P 500 company for at least two years as of the end of fiscal year 2023. Companies had to file a proxy from Jan. 1 to April 30, 2024, to be included in this study.

Of note, $81,467 was the median S&P 500 employee earning for 2023, a 5.2% increase from 2022. The CEO pay ratio increased to 196 in 2023, up from 185 in 2022.

For the fifth year in a row, the communication services industry saw the highest-paid S&P 500 CEOs, with 13 CEOs seeing a median total compensation of $24,399,968. Eighteen CEOs working in the consumer defensive industry saw the second highest median total compensation at $17,696,889, with 46 healthcare CEOs seeing the third highest median compensation of $17,289,877.

Here are the 10 top-paid CEOs who made the list along with their total compensation for 2023:

Hock Tan

Broadcom

Total compensation: $161,826,161

William Lansing

Fair Isaac Corp.

Total compensation: $66,349,962

Timothy Cook

Apple

Total compensation: $63,209,845

Hamid R. Moghadam

Prologis

Total compensation: $50,891,597

Theodore Sarandos

Netflix

Total compensation: $49,834,936

David Zaslav

Warner Bros. Discovery

Total compensation: $49,702,546

Glenn Fogel

Booking Holdings

Total compensation: $46,720,734

Shantanu Narayen

Adobe

Total compensation: $44,932,578

Laurence Neil Hunn

Roper Technologies

$41,295,585

William McDermott

ServicesNow

Total compensation: $37,606,244