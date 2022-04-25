Respiratory therapist average annual wage in 50 states

- Small
Respiratory therapists in the U.S. make an average of $68,190 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Respiratory therapists earn the highest average salary in California at $92,660. Alaska is second at $83,530, followed by New York at $83,510.
Below are the mean annual wages for respiratory therapists in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama: $52,950
Alaska: $83,530
Arizona: $64,440
Arkansas: $56,140
California: $92,660
Colorado: $68,340
Connecticut: $71,590
Delaware: $70,950
Florida: $61,090
Georgia: $60,260
Hawaii: $80,140
Idaho: $61,900
Illinois: $62,780
Indiana: $60,880
Iowa: $57,510
Kansas: $60,530
Kentucky: $55,190
Louisiana: $57,780
Maine: $63,130
Maryland: $72,710
Massachusetts: $78,470
Michigan: $61,100
Minnesota: $71,970
Mississippi: $52,060
Missouri: $59,900
Montana: $62,040
Nebraska: $61,070
Nevada: $76,500
New Hampshire: $70,690
New Jersey: $77,580
New Mexico: $59,780
New York: $83,510
North Carolina: $60,760
North Dakota: $62,230
Ohio: $62,580
Oklahoma: $60,790
Oregon: $76,140
Pennsylvania: $64,100
Rhode Island: $67,970
South Carolina: $61,450
South Dakota: $54,580
Tennessee: $55,590
Texas: $65,200
Utah: $67,610
Vermont: $67,090
Virginia: $65,240
Washington: $78,240
Washington, D.C.: $77,820
West Virginia: $55,160
Wisconsin: $67,540
Wyoming: $62,400