Respiratory therapist average annual wage in 50 states

Respiratory therapists in the U.S. make an average of $68,190 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Respiratory therapists earn the highest average salary in California at $92,660. Alaska is second at $83,530, followed by New York at $83,510.

Below are the mean annual wages for respiratory therapists in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $52,950

Alaska: $83,530

Arizona: $64,440

Arkansas: $56,140

California: $92,660

Colorado: $68,340

Connecticut: $71,590

Delaware: $70,950

Florida: $61,090

Georgia: $60,260

Hawaii: $80,140

Idaho: $61,900

Illinois: $62,780

Indiana: $60,880

Iowa: $57,510

Kansas: $60,530

Kentucky: $55,190

Louisiana: $57,780

Maine: $63,130

Maryland: $72,710

Massachusetts: $78,470

Michigan: $61,100

Minnesota: $71,970

Mississippi: $52,060

Missouri: $59,900

Montana: $62,040

Nebraska: $61,070

Nevada: $76,500

New Hampshire: $70,690

New Jersey: $77,580

New Mexico: $59,780

New York: $83,510

North Carolina: $60,760

North Dakota: $62,230

Ohio: $62,580

Oklahoma: $60,790

Oregon: $76,140

Pennsylvania: $64,100

Rhode Island: $67,970

South Carolina: $61,450

South Dakota: $54,580

Tennessee: $55,590

Texas: $65,200

Utah: $67,610

Vermont: $67,090

Virginia: $65,240

Washington: $78,240

Washington, D.C.: $77,820

West Virginia: $55,160

Wisconsin: $67,540

Wyoming: $62,400