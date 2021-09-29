Pharmacist salary by state: Alaska is No. 1 at $147,040

The mean annual wage for pharmacists in the U.S. is $125,460, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.
Pharmacists have the highest mean annual wage in Alaska, and the lowest mean annual wage in North Dakota.
Here is the mean annual wage for nurse practitioners by state, in descending order.
1. Alaska: $147,040
2. California: $146,070
3. Oregon: $136,700
4. Maine: $134,100
5. Vermont: $131,910
6. Delaware: $131,550
7. Minnesota: $130,690
8. Washington: $129,970
9. West Virginia: $129,440
10. Hawaii: $128,780
11. New Hampshire: $127,990
12. Wisconsin: $127,450
13. Missouri: $127,430
14. New Mexico: $126,930
15. Illinois: $125,640
16. Texas: $125,470
17. Virginia: $125,390
18. Nevada: $125,260
19. Connecticut: $124,820
20. New Jersey: $124,690
21. Wyoming: $124,480
22. Alabama: $124,170
23. Utah: $124,110
24. North Carolina: $123,770
25. Louisiana: $123,350
26. Indiana: $123,140
27. Kansas: $122,470
28. Arizona: $122,310
29. Idaho: $121,790
30. Kentucky: $121,680
31. Massachusetts: $121,450
32. Florida: $121,310
33. Pennsylvania: $121,230
34. New York: $121,150
35. South Dakota: $121,130
36. Mississippi: $121,100
37. Oklahoma: $121,060
38. Iowa: $121,030
39. Colorado: $120,950
40. Maryland: $120,920
41. Arkansas: $120,040
42. Michigan: $119,820
43. South Carolina: $119,090
44. Georgia: $118,900
45. Tennessee: $118,880
46. Nebraska: $118,570
47. Ohio: $117,890
48. Montana: $116,710
49. Rhode Island: $115,050
50. North Dakota: $103,440