Pharmacist salary by state: Alaska is No. 1 at $147,040

The mean annual wage for pharmacists in the U.S. is $125,460, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.

Pharmacists have the highest mean annual wage in Alaska, and the lowest mean annual wage in North Dakota.

Here is the mean annual wage for nurse practitioners by state, in descending order.

1. Alaska: $147,040

2. California: $146,070

3. Oregon: $136,700

4. Maine: $134,100

5. Vermont: $131,910

6. Delaware: $131,550

7. Minnesota: $130,690

8. Washington: $129,970

9. West Virginia: $129,440

10. Hawaii: $128,780

11. New Hampshire: $127,990

12. Wisconsin: $127,450

13. Missouri: $127,430

14. New Mexico: $126,930

15. Illinois: $125,640

16. Texas: $125,470

17. Virginia: $125,390

18. Nevada: $125,260

19. Connecticut: $124,820

20. New Jersey: $124,690

21. Wyoming: $124,480

22. Alabama: $124,170

23. Utah: $124,110

24. North Carolina: $123,770

25. Louisiana: $123,350

26. Indiana: $123,140

27. Kansas: $122,470

28. Arizona: $122,310

29. Idaho: $121,790

30. Kentucky: $121,680

31. Massachusetts: $121,450

32. Florida: $121,310

33. Pennsylvania: $121,230

34. New York: $121,150

35. South Dakota: $121,130

36. Mississippi: $121,100

37. Oklahoma: $121,060

38. Iowa: $121,030

39. Colorado: $120,950

40. Maryland: $120,920

41. Arkansas: $120,040

42. Michigan: $119,820

43. South Carolina: $119,090

44. Georgia: $118,900

45. Tennessee: $118,880

46. Nebraska: $118,570

47. Ohio: $117,890

48. Montana: $116,710

49. Rhode Island: $115,050

50. North Dakota: $103,440