Pharmacist average annual wage in 50 states

Pharmacists in the U.S. make an average of $125,690 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Pharmacists earn the highest average salary in California at $146,140. Alaska is second at $145,910, followed by Oregon at $136,520.
Below are the average mean annual wages for pharmacists in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama: $126,950
Alaska: $145,910
Arizona: $120,880
Arkansas: $121,970
California: $146,140
Colorado: $125,040
Connecticut: $123,100
Delaware: $129,360
Florida: $121,970
Georgia: $119,660
Hawaii: $128,080
Idaho: $122,420
Illinois: $118,770
Indiana: $119,020
Iowa: $122,090
Kansas: $119,850
Kentucky: $122,730
Louisiana: $122,000
Maine: $126,520
Maryland: $121,290
Massachusetts: $120,240
Michigan: $120,780
Minnesota: $129,160
Mississippi: $119,250
Missouri: $121,870
Montana: $120,660
Nebraska: $118,940
Nevada: $127,250
New Hampshire: $128,870
New Jersey: $123,370
New Mexico: $120,950
New York: $128,260
North Carolina: $126,790
North Dakota: $115,480
Ohio: $120,580
Oklahoma: $116,450
Oregon: $136,520
Pennsylvania: $121,230
Rhode Island: $110,410
South Carolina: $116,080
South Dakota: $125,220
Tennessee: $115,400
Texas: $127,320
Utah: $125,740
Vermont: $130,460
Virginia: $123,380
Washington: $134,290
Washington, D.C.: $116,340
West Virginia: $117,420
Wisconsin: $129,640
Wyoming: $122,760