Pharmacist average annual wage in 50 states

Pharmacists in the U.S. make an average of $125,690 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Pharmacists earn the highest average salary in California at $146,140. Alaska is second at $145,910, followed by Oregon at $136,520.

Below are the average mean annual wages for pharmacists in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available. The states are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $126,950

Alaska: $145,910

Arizona: $120,880

Arkansas: $121,970

California: $146,140

Colorado: $125,040

Connecticut: $123,100

Delaware: $129,360

Florida: $121,970

Georgia: $119,660

Hawaii: $128,080

Idaho: $122,420

Illinois: $118,770

Indiana: $119,020

Iowa: $122,090

Kansas: $119,850

Kentucky: $122,730

Louisiana: $122,000

Maine: $126,520

Maryland: $121,290

Massachusetts: $120,240

Michigan: $120,780

Minnesota: $129,160

Mississippi: $119,250

Missouri: $121,870

Montana: $120,660

Nebraska: $118,940

Nevada: $127,250

New Hampshire: $128,870

New Jersey: $123,370

New Mexico: $120,950

New York: $128,260

North Carolina: $126,790

North Dakota: $115,480

Ohio: $120,580

Oklahoma: $116,450

Oregon: $136,520

Pennsylvania: $121,230

Rhode Island: $110,410

South Carolina: $116,080

South Dakota: $125,220

Tennessee: $115,400

Texas: $127,320

Utah: $125,740

Vermont: $130,460

Virginia: $123,380

Washington: $134,290

Washington, D.C.: $116,340

West Virginia: $117,420

Wisconsin: $129,640

Wyoming: $122,760