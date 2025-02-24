PA pay, by state

Compensation for physician assistants/associates varies by state, with California PAs earning the highest average income in 2023 at $143,074 — an 11.5% increase from 2019, according to a report released Feb. 24 by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
The NCCPA's 2023 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by State examines PA roles across the U.S., including practice disciplines, settings and locations, job satisfaction, burnout and pay. From January 2021 to Dec. 31, 2023, about 150,000 board-certified PAs provided responses for the report.
Here is average 2023 PA income in each state, per the report:
Note: PAs estimated their total income in the last calendar year from all PA positions combined.
California — $143,074
Nevada — $137,295
Connecticut — $135,312
Washington — $133,548
Alaska — $133,522
New Jersey — $132,273
Oregon — $130,422
New York — $130,235
District of Columbia — $128,932
Arizona — $128,412
Rhode Island — $128,399
Massachusetts — $127,333
Hawaii — $126,445
Oklahoma — $126,123
Texas — $124,672
Maryland — $124,629
Idaho — $124,407
Minnesota — $124,071
Georgia — $123,447
Utah — $122,825
New Hampshire — $122,485
Iowa — $122,317
New Mexico — $121,850
Delaware — $121,839
North Dakota — $121,678
Florida — $121,646
Virginia — $121,068
Illinois — $119,937
Montana — $119,923
Wyoming — $119,556
Louisiana — $119,536
South Dakota — $119,412
Maine — $118,867
Mississippi — $118,817
Missouri — $117,955
North Carolina — $117,894
Kansas — $116,586
Wisconsin — $116,262
Nebraska — $116,250
South Carolina — $116,232
Colorado — $115,937
Vermont — $115,935
West Virginia — $115,850
Arkansas — $115,537
Indiana — $115,332
Ohio — $115,022
Tennessee — $114,801
Michigan — $114,304
Kentucky — $113,545
Pennsylvania — $113,231
Alabama — $113,212