PA pay, by state

Compensation for physician assistants/associates varies by state, with California PAs earning the highest average income in 2023 at $143,074 — an 11.5% increase from 2019, according to a report released Feb. 24 by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

The NCCPA's 2023 Statistical Profile of Board Certified PAs by State examines PA roles across the U.S., including practice disciplines, settings and locations, job satisfaction, burnout and pay. From January 2021 to Dec. 31, 2023, about 150,000 board-certified PAs provided responses for the report.

Here is average 2023 PA income in each state, per the report:

Note: PAs estimated their total income in the last calendar year from all PA positions combined.

California — $143,074

Nevada — $137,295

Connecticut — $135,312

Washington — $133,548

Alaska — $133,522

New Jersey — $132,273

Oregon — $130,422

New York — $130,235

District of Columbia — $128,932

Arizona — $128,412

Rhode Island — $128,399

Massachusetts — $127,333

Hawaii — $126,445

Oklahoma — $126,123

Texas — $124,672

Maryland — $124,629

Idaho — $124,407

Minnesota — $124,071

Georgia — $123,447

Utah — $122,825

New Hampshire — $122,485

Iowa — $122,317

New Mexico — $121,850

Delaware — $121,839

North Dakota — $121,678

Florida — $121,646

Virginia — $121,068

Illinois — $119,937

Montana — $119,923

Wyoming — $119,556

Louisiana — $119,536

South Dakota — $119,412

Maine — $118,867

Mississippi — $118,817

Missouri — $117,955

North Carolina — $117,894

Kansas — $116,586

Wisconsin — $116,262

Nebraska — $116,250

South Carolina — $116,232

Colorado — $115,937

Vermont — $115,935

West Virginia — $115,850

Arkansas — $115,537

Indiana — $115,332

Ohio — $115,022

Tennessee — $114,801

Michigan — $114,304

Kentucky — $113,545

Pennsylvania — $113,231

Alabama — $113,212