New York hospital to raise nurses' pay by up to 40% over 3 years

Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network's HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, N.Y., and the New York State Nurses Association have agreed to a new three-year contract that includes raises.

The contract covers more than 200 nurses at HealthAlliance Hospital, according to a March 13 news release shared with Becker's. It addresses issues such as pay, staffing and benefits.

"This agreement reflects the crucial role that our dedicated nursing team plays in delivering the highest quality care at HealthAlliance Hospital for patients in Kingston and across the region," Phyllis Yezzo, DNP, RN, executive vice president and chief nurse executive for WMCHealth, said in the release. "This demonstrates the appreciation we have for our dedicated nurses, who worked tirelessly on the frontlines during the pandemic, and importantly, will also enable us to continue to attract and retain talented healthcare professionals in our community."

Under the deal, nurses will receive an approximately 8 percent increase to base salary in the first year of the contract, followed by a 6 percent increase in the second year and a 5 percent increase in the third year, according to the union.

Union members said the contract also expands salary increases for additional years on the job.

Combined, this means nurses will receive an average first-year salary increase of 24 percent and a total average wage increase up to 40 percent over three years, depending on their years of experience.

"Our new contract will help us recruit and retain nurses for quality care. The wage increases, including experience differentials, recognize our hard work throughout the pandemic and will help us retain experienced nurses — and that's a win-win for nurses, our patients, and the community we serve," NYSNA Executive Committee President Hannah Kondrat, RN, said in the release.

The deal is retroactive to Jan. 1.





