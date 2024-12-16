Net worth of male vs. female physicians

Sixty-six percent of male physicians reported a family net worth of at least $1 million last year, compared to just 52% of female physicians, according to Medscape's Female Physician Wealth & Debt Report.

The report, based on survey responses from 7,000 U.S. physicians practicing across more than 29 specialties, offers a glimpse into wealth disparities between male and female physicians. Responses were collected between Oct. 2, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2024.

Below is a breakdown of household net worth reported by male and female physicians. The figures illustrate a noticeable wealth gap, particularly at higher net worth levels. Male physicians were more likely to report a household net worth of $2 million or more, while female physicians were more commonly in lower net worth brackets. The largest proportion of female respondents (29%) reported a net worth of less than $500,000.

Household net worth Female physicians Male physicians ≥ $5 million 7% 14% $2 million to $5 million 23% 31% $1 million to $1,999,999 22% 21% $500,000 to $999,999 19% 13% <$500,000 29% 21%

View the full report here.