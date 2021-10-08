Montana hospital increases minimum wage to $17/hour

Bozeman (Mont.) Health is investing $25 million in its employees over the next five years, including a minimum wage increase to $17 an hour that will be implemented Nov. 12.

The boost will affect about 800 employees, according to an Oct. 7 news release.

The organization is also changing its compensation policy to move the midpoint of the salary range from the market 50th percentile to the market 55th percentile. This will benefit about 1,500 employees, the release said.

"Bozeman Health has amazing employees who are dedicated to our mission of improving health and quality of life for the communities we live in and care for," CEO John Hill said. "We know that the pandemic, combined with the escalation in cost of living has affected our employees and we hope that this helps better care for our employees who do so much, every day."