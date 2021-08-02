Michigan hospital gives employees, new hires temporary $3 per hour pay bump

New hires and employees of Holland (Mich.) Hospital will receive an extra $3 more per hour over the coming months as part of a new incentive program, the hospital said.

The pay bump, announced July 27, will be on top of employees' regular pay through September.

"Our goal has always been to hire skilled and dedicated employees who are looking for a great place to work," Sandra Trammell, vice president of human resources, said in a news release. "This program is designed to recognize the exceptional work of our current staff and also encourage those who are seeking a new position or positive work culture or thinking about a career change to consider joining our team."

Holland Hospital comprises a 189-bed main campus, along with satellite locations, as well as a medical group including Holland Hospital primary and specialty care, Bone & Joint Center and Western Michigan Urological Associates.

