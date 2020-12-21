Kaiser to give 85,000 staff 'hero bonus'

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente will provide 85,000 healthcare workers with a "hero bonus" to recognize their efforts caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, the union representing the workers said Dec. 21.

The bonuses will go to nurses, respiratory therapists and environmental services employees, among other essential staff members.

Kaiser will also extend COVID-19 paid leave benefits through March 31, 2021, for workers who contract the virus or are exposed, and maintain $200 weekly child care grants for employees through April 3, 2021.

Kaiser reached a deal on the bonuses and extended benefits with Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, which represents workers in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Washington state. The union had been calling for the hero bonuses since late September.



Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Kaiser for additional information about the bonuses and will update the article as more information becomes available.

