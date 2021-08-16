In bid to keep nurses, Philadelphia area hospitals offer bonuses, higher pay

Amid a competitive labor market, hospitals in the Philadelphia area are offering an array of incentives to nurses, including bonuses for extra shifts and higher hourly wages, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Aug. 15.

1. Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health has spent $8.5 million on pay raises in the last 18 months, Chief Nursing Officer Barbara Wadsworth, DNP, RN, told the Inquirer. This includes $1 million in August.

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia increased hourly rates for about 90 percent of its nurses, a spokesperson told the Inquirer. Bonuses were offered to those who didn't get a raise.

3. Tower Health's Pottstown (Pa.) Hospital offered a $5-an-hour increase in July for nurses earning an hourly rate of $30.32 to $33.81. The increase is under a labor agreement between West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health and the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals.

4. Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J., offered nurses a $1,500 bonus for working four extra 12-hour shifts over six weeks, including two on weekends, Doris Bell, a registered nurse and president of the Health Professionals & Allied Employees Local 5118 at Cooper, told the Inquirer.

