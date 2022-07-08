FTC reportedly seeking employee wage information for proposed LHC Group, UnitedHealth deal

A second request for information filed by the FTC in June regarding UnitedHealth Group's planned acquisition of LHC Group is reportedly centered around employee compensation within the home healthcare industry, Seeking Alpha reported July 6.

The request is specifically looking into how minimum wage employees experience challenges with bargaining for higher wages.

Filed June 10, the agency's request also extends the waiting period it is allowed to challenge the proposal under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 until the 30th day after "substantial compliance" with the request.



UnitedHealth first announced its intention for subsidiary Optum to acquire the Lafayette, La.-based home-health and hospice provider for $5.4 billion in March. LHC Group shareholders approved the purchase June 21.





