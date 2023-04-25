From the cafeteria to the OR: Salaries for 37 hospital jobs

The types of jobs available at hospitals vary widely, and so do the annual wages for those jobs.

Here is the average annual salary of 37 jobs within hospitals, presented in ascending order of compensation. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.

1. Cooks: $33,670

2. Janitors and cleaners: $33,960

3. Orderlies: $36,070

4. Nursing assistants: $36,220

5. Security guards: $36,700

6. Emergency medical technicians: $40,120

7. Pharmacy technicians: $40,260

8. Phlebotomists: $40,580

9. Medical records specialists: $51,090

10. Paramedics: $53,560

11. Surgical technologists: $57,500

12. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians: $59,130

13. Healthcare social workers: $62,760

14. Health information technologists and medical registrars: $65,280

15. Dietitians and nutritionists: $69,350

16. Radiologic technologists and technicians: $70,240

17. Public relations specialists: $78,540

18. Registered nurses: $89,010

19. Nuclear medicine technologists: $89,610

20. Physical therapists: $97,960

21. Nurse practitioners: $124,680

22. Physician assistants: $125,270

23. Medical and health services managers: $127,980

24. Pharmacists: $129,410

25. Pediatricians: $203,240

26. Family medicine physicians: $224,460

27. Internal medicine physicians: $225,270

28. Psychiatrists: $247,350

29. Pathologists: $252,850

30. Neurologists: $255,510

31. OB-GYNs: $277,320

32. Anesthesiologists: $302,970

33. Emergency medicine physicians: $316,600

34. Dermatologists: $327,650

35. Radiologists: $329,080

36. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric: $371,400

37. Cardiologists: $421,330





























