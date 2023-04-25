From the cafeteria to the OR: Salaries for 37 hospital jobs

The types of jobs available at hospitals vary widely, and so do the annual wages for those jobs.
Here is the average annual salary of 37 jobs within hospitals, presented in ascending order of compensation. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.
1. Cooks: $33,670
2. Janitors and cleaners: $33,960
3. Orderlies: $36,070
4. Nursing assistants: $36,220
5. Security guards: $36,700
6. Emergency medical technicians: $40,120
7. Pharmacy technicians: $40,260
8. Phlebotomists: $40,580
9. Medical records specialists: $51,090
10. Paramedics: $53,560
11. Surgical technologists: $57,500
12. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians: $59,130
13. Healthcare social workers: $62,760
14. Health information technologists and medical registrars: $65,280
15. Dietitians and nutritionists: $69,350
16. Radiologic technologists and technicians: $70,240
17. Public relations specialists: $78,540
18. Registered nurses: $89,010
19. Nuclear medicine technologists: $89,610
20. Physical therapists: $97,960
21. Nurse practitioners: $124,680
22. Physician assistants: $125,270
23. Medical and health services managers: $127,980
24. Pharmacists: $129,410
25. Pediatricians: $203,240
26. Family medicine physicians: $224,460
27. Internal medicine physicians: $225,270
28. Psychiatrists: $247,350
29. Pathologists: $252,850
30. Neurologists: $255,510
31. OB-GYNs: $277,320
32. Anesthesiologists: $302,970
33. Emergency medicine physicians: $316,600
34. Dermatologists: $327,650
35. Radiologists: $329,080
36. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric: $371,400
37. Cardiologists: $421,330