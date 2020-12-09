Erlanger board committee approves $50,000 performance bonus for CEO

The Management and Board Evaluation Committee of the Board of Trustees of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Hospital Authority has approved a $50,000 performance bonus for Will Jackson, MD, CEO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System, the health system confirmed Dec. 9.

The bonus is for meeting financial and management goals that were set when Dr. Jackson was hired last year, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. The entire Erlanger board must still sign off on the performance pay.

Erlanger's full board named Dr. Jackson president and CEO of the public health system in September 2019 after separating from former CEO Kevin Spiegel.

During the pandemic, Dr. Jackson took a pay cut of 15 percent as part of Erlanger's cost-reduction plan that included pay reductions for leadership.

According to the Free Press, members of the executive committee delayed deciding on any overall extra pay for the health system's top managers in achieving performance goals in the last year. The newspaper reported that the Erlanger board has not paid executive bonuses at the health system since 2016.

Dr. Jackson and the Erlanger board recently gave raises to bedside registered nurses and medical assistants, an Erlanger spokesperson told Becker's. Those raises take effect next week.

