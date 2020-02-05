ER physicians to take 4% pay cut amid UnitedHealthcare-TeamHealth dispute

A contract dispute with UnitedHealth Group has prompted physician staffing company TeamHealth to cut emergency medicine physician pay by 4 percent, senior leader pay by 5 percent and executive pay by 8 percent, reports 10Investigates, a news channel in Tampa, Fla.

The pay cuts come after UnitedHealth Group terminated its contracts with TeamHealth. The two organizations could not reach an agreement on reimbursement rates.

The cuts will affect physicians staffed at hospitals around the country, including Tampa General Hospital. TeamHealth employees will also be required to work more hours to receive benefits, and continuing medical education will be "insourced," according to 10Investigates.

For patients with UnitedHealthcare insurance, it could mean emergency room visits are billed out of network, according to the report.

The move could effectively pull down median reimbursement rates industrywide, according to an analysis conducted of the dispute last fall by Moody's Investors Service. Read more on that here.

Read the full story from 10Investigates here.

More articles on compensation issues:

60% of women have never negotiated pay

Women cut gender wage gap in half in 40 years

4 notes on full-time RN pay

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.