In 2018, full-time nurse anesthetists reported earning the highest median salary among advanced practice registered nurses, a new HHS report finds.

For the report, the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis worked in collaboration with the U.S Census Bureau to conduct the 2018 National Sample Survey of Registered Nurses, which collected data from 50,273 RNs from April to October.

Four notes on full-time RN pay :

1. The median yearly earnings for full-time registered nurses was $73,929.

2. Male RNs earned more than female RNs, with a median income of $79,928 compared to $71,960 for female RNs.

3. RNs with a graduate degree earned a median income of $95,804, while RNs without a graduate degree earned $69,663.

4. The highest median earnings were reported by nurse anesthetists ($161,076), followed by certified nurse midwives ($102,115), and nurse practitioners ($99,962).

