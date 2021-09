CEO to employee pay ratio for HCA, DaVita + 16 other healthcare companies

The largest pay ray ratio in healthcare is DaVita's CEO, who earns 1,137 times more than their median employee, according to a Sept. 9 Bloomberg report.

The average CEO among the largest 1,000 publicly traded companies earns 144 times more than their median employee. To determine the CEO to median employee ratio, the CEO's compensation is divided by the pay of the median employee, which means half of a company's employees make more and half make less.

Below are 18 healthcare CEO pay ratios, ranked from the highest ratio to the lowest.



1. DaVita

Pay ratio: 1,137-to-1

CEO salary: $73.5 million

Median employee salary: $64,620



2. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Pay ratio: 556-to-1

CEO salary: $30.4 million

Median employee salary: $54,651



3. CVS Health

Pay ratio: 414-to-1

CEO salary: $23 million

Median employee salary: $55,716



4. Johnson & Johnson

Pay ratio: 365-to-1

CEO salary: $29.6 million

Median employee salary: $81,000



5. Centene

Pay ratio: 362-to-1

CEO salary: $25 million

Median employee salary: $68,987



6. UnitedHealth Group

Pay ratio: 321-to-1

CEO salary: $17.9 million

Median employee salary: $55,696



7. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Pay ratio: 305-to-1

CEO salary: $13.2 million

Median employee salary: $43,337



8. Cigna

Pay ratio: 304-to-1

CEO salary: $19.9 million

Median employee salary: $54,520



9. Anthem

Pay ratio: 278-to-1

CEO salary: $17.01 million

Median employee salary: $61,544



10. Molina Healthcare

Pay ratio: 266-to-1

CEO salary: $17.8 million

Median employee salary: $66,986



11. Abbott Laboratories

Pay ratio: 266-to-1

CEO salary: $20.6 million

Median employee salary: $77,594



12. IQVIA Holdings

Pay ratio: 266-to-1

CEO salary: $25.6 million

Median employee salary: $96,128

13. Humana

Pay ratio: 262-to-1

CEO salary: $16.5 million

Median employee salary: $62,872

14. Medtronic

Pay ratio: 202-to-1

CEO salary: $16.5 million

Median employee salary: $81,624

15. Pfizer

Pay ratio: 193-to-1

CEO salary: $21 million

Median employee salary: $108,828

16. AbbVie

Pay ratio: 154-to-1

CEO salary: $24 million

Median employee salary: $155,772

17. Moderna

Pay ratio: 81-to-1

CEO salary: $12.9 million

Median employee salary: $159,114

18. Intuitive Surgical

Pay ratio: 43-to-1

CEO salary: $6 million

Median employee salary: $140,754