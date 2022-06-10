Average salary for 55 hospital jobs

Pay varies widely within the nation's 6,000-plus hospitals. 

Here is the average annual salary of 55 jobs within hospitals, presented in ascending order of compensation. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Health Affairs and Medscape.

  1. Janitors and cleaners: $29,972
  2. Orderlies: $29,990
  3. Nursing assistants: $30,310
  4. Cooks: $30,451
  5. Security guards: $31,470
  6. Pharmacy technicians: $36,740
  7. Emergency medical technicians, paramedics: $36,930
  8. Phlebotomists: $37,380
  9. Medical records and health information technicians: $45,240
  10. Surgical technologists: $48,530
  11. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians: $57,800
  12. Healthcare social workers: $60,840
  13. Dietitians: $61,650
  14. Radiology techs: $61,980
  15. Public relations specialists: $62,800
  16. Registered nurses: $77,600
  17. Nuclear medicine technologists: $78,760
  18. Physical therapists: $95,620
  19. Medical and health service managers: $119,450
  20. Nurse practitioners: $120,680
  21. Physician assistants: $121,530
  22. Pharmacists: $128,570
  23. Public health physician: $243,000 
  24. Pediatrician: $244,000 
  25. Family medicine physician: $255,000
  26. Endocrinologist: $257,000 
  27. Infectious disease specialist: $260,000
  28. Internist: $264,000 
  29. Psychiatrist: $287,000 
  30. Rheumatologist: $289,000
  31. Allergist and immunologist: $298,000 
  32. Neurologist: $301,000 
  33. Physical medicine and rehabilitation physician: $322,000
  34. Nephrologist: $329,000 
  35. Rural hospital CEO: $332,800
  36. Pathologist: $334,000
  37. OB-GYN: $336,000 
  38. Pulmonologist: $353,000
  39. Critical care physician: $369,000
  40. Emergency medicine physician: $373,000 
  41. General surgeon: $402,000
  42. Anesthesiologist: $405,000 
  43. Non-teaching hospital CEO: $409,760
  44. Oncologist: $411,000 
  45. Ophthalmologist: $417,000
  46. Radiologist: $437,000 
  47. Dermatologist: $438,000 
  48. Gastroenterologist: $453,000
  49. Urologist: $461,000 
  50. Otolaryngologist: $469,000 
  51. Cardiologist: $490,000
  52. Orthopedic surgeon: $557,000 
  53. Plastic surgeon: $576,000 
  54. Urban hospital CEO: $663,520
  55. Major teaching hospital CEO: $1,100,320.00

 

