Average base salaries for 18 physician specialties

Average base salaries offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins were lowest among pediatricians and highest among orthopedic surgeons.

The review is based on a representative sample of 2,695 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search engagements that were ongoing or conducted by Merritt Hawkins/AMN Healthcare's physician staffing companies from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Those searches were primarily conducted for hospitals (34 percent), group practices (18 percent) and academic settings (34 percent). The searches also occurred for urgent care, federally qualified health centers, the Indian Health Service and concierge medicine.

The following figures are base salaries offered for 18 physician specialties during the 2022 review period, in descending order.

Orthopedic surgery: $565,000

Cardiology (interventional): $527,000

Urology: $510,000

Gastroenterology: $486,000

Cardiology (noninvasive): $484,000

Radiology: $455,000

Pulmonology/critical care: $412,000

Hematology/oncology: $404,000

Anesthesiology: $400,000

Oral maxillofacial surgery: $368,000

Dermatology: $368,000

Neurology: $356,000

OB-GYN: $332,000

Psychiatry: $299,000

Rheumatology: $258,000

Internal medicine: $255,000

Family medicine: $251,000

Pediatrics: $232,000