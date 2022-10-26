5 hospitals, health systems raising nurses' pay

The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising nurses' pay in October:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, N.J., and the Health Professionals and Allied Employees Union reached a contract that includes higher pay. The contract could increase some nurses' pay between 8 percent and 11 percent, the Asbury Park Press reported Oct. 24.

2. Members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, who work in hospitals owned and operated by Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health, have approved new contracts that include wage increases. Under the agreements, wage increases vary between 8 percent and 19.5 percent, depending on the facility and the contract length, according to an Oct. 20 union news release shared with Becker's.

3. Members of the Washington State Nurses Association approved a new contract with Seattle-based UW Medicine with raises. The contract includes a 4 percent across-the-board pay increase on July 1, 2023, and a 3 percent across-the-board pay increase on July 1, 2024, according to the UW Medicine labor relations web page. The contract also includes recruitment and retention pay raises of 5 percent (retroactive to Aug. 1, 2022); 4 percent on Jan. 1, 2023; 9 percent on July 1, 2023, and 3 percent on July 1, 2024.

4. Mayo Clinic, a health system based in Rochester, Minn., is increasing pay by 6 percent for some workers. The raise affects 64,500 allied health workers across Mayo Clinic, including nurses, technicians, security and maintenance workers, the Star Tribune reported Oct. 5. Workers covered by union contracts are not affected, JoEllen Frain, the clinic's chair of human resources, told the newspaper.

5. Members of the Michigan Nurses Association have approved a four-year contract with Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health that includes a $273 million compensation package. University of Michigan Health announced the contract approval Oct. 1, about a week after both sides reached a tentative deal.