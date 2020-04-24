3 health systems giving workers bonuses amid COVID-19

Health systems have offered their employees bonus payments in April to recognize their work fighting COVID-19.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list, but one compiled by the Becker's editorial team.

1. Eligible Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health system employees will receive a payment in their May 21 pay. The payment will be 5 percent of earnings associated with their total hours worked between the first pay period of 2020 and May 9.

2. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is giving front-line staff responding to the public health crisis a $2,500 bonus and a week of paid time off.

3. New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian will give a $1,250 bonus to employees who have worked in or supported the COVID-19 front lines. To be eligible for the bonus, employees must have worked physically at a clinical site for at least one week in March.

More articles on compensation:

Vidant reducing executive, staff pay

Yale New Haven Health employees to receive COVID-19 bonus payment

Union seeks hazard pay for University of Chicago hospital workers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.