2020 nurse practitioner earnings by healthcare setting

Based on 2020 earnings, nurse practitioners who worked in acute care hospitals reported the highest annual incomes compared to other healthcare settings, according to a report released Dec. 3 by Medscape.
For the report, researchers examined survey responses of 3,039 advanced practice registered nurses, including 2,016 nurse practitioners.
The survey took place May 17 through Aug. 2, 2021.
Here are the annual gross incomes, on average, for surveyed nurse practitioners by practice setting.
Inpatient hospital care
2019: $122,000
2020: $125,000
Hospital-based outpatient setting or clinic
2019: $115,000
2020: $117,000
Non-hospital-based medical office/urgent care clinic
2019: $110,000
2020: $114,000
Public health setting/community health setting
2019: $108,000
2020: $111,000
