2020 nurse practitioner earnings by healthcare setting

Based on 2020 earnings, nurse practitioners who worked in acute care hospitals reported the highest annual incomes compared to other healthcare settings, according to a report released Dec. 3 by Medscape.

For the report, researchers examined survey responses of 3,039 advanced practice registered nurses, including 2,016 nurse practitioners.

The survey took place May 17 through Aug. 2, 2021.

Here are the annual gross incomes, on average, for surveyed nurse practitioners by practice setting.

Inpatient hospital care



2019: $122,000

2020: $125,000

Hospital-based outpatient setting or clinic

2019: $115,000

2020: $117,000

Non-hospital-based medical office/urgent care clinic

2019: $110,000

2020: $114,000

Public health setting/community health setting

2019: $108,000

2020: $111,000

To view the full report, click here.





