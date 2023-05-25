12 statistics on nurse, physician assistant pay bumps

Advanced practice providers have seen modest increases in compensation from 2021 to 2022, based on data from the 2023 MGMA report on provider compensation.

Looking more broadly at the past five years provides a larger snapshot of the growth from pre-pandemic to present day.



Primary care nurse practitioners and physician assistants have seen the largest increase in compensation from 2021-22, at 8.10 percent and 9.22 percent respectively. However, nonsurgical/nonprimary care NPs and PAs have seen the largest overall increase from 2018-22, at 15.48 percent and 15.47 percent respectively.



Below are the percent increases in median total compensation for nurse practitioners and physician assistants for 2021-22 and 2018-22.





Nurse practitioner (NP)



2021-2022 change

1. Surgical NP: 4.08 percent

2. Primary care NP: 8.10 percent

3. Nonsurgical/nonprimary care NP: 6.30 percent





2018-2022 change

4. Surgical NP: 11.51 percent

5. Primary care NP: 13.62 percent

6. Nonsurgical/nonprimary care NP: 15.48 percent





Physician assistant (PA)

2021-2022 change

7. Surgical PA: 7.58 percent

8. Primary care PA: 9.22 percent

9. Nonsurgical/nonprimary care PA: 4.34 percent





2018-2022 change

10. Surgical PA: 11.32 percent

11. Primary care PA: 12.44 percent

12. Nonsurgical/nonprimary care PA: 15.47 percent