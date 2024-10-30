Wyoming hospital to cut labor, delivery services

Evanston (Wyo.) Regional Hospital will discontinue its labor and delivery services Dec. 30.

The hospital will continue offering mammograms, hormone treatments, gynecological care and emergency delivery care, according to an Oct. 29 news release from the hospital.

"Over the years, we've experienced a steady decline in demand, with an average of six deliveries per month," Cheri Willard, MSN, the hospital's CEO, said in the release. "Patients are choosing to give birth at nearby facilities, and we want to meet those evolving needs in our community."

All 15 full-time obstetrics staff members will have the opportunity to work in different roles at the hospital, a hospital spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"For those staff members who want to continue working in labor and delivery, we are working with other healthcare providers to support their transition," the statement said.

The hospital will also help transition labor and delivery patients to other facilities.

Evanston Regional Hospital is affiliated with Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health.