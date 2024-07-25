Vanderbilt's children's hospital expands transplant services

Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., is expanding its pediatric transplant services with the addition of pancreas and lung transplantation.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is home to one of the nation's largest transplant centers, and its children's hospital is an established regional referral center offering heart, kidney and liver transplants. So far this year, the pediatric specialty has performed 26 liver transplants, nine heart transplants and 14 kidney transplants.

"Bringing pancreas and lung transplantation into the fold will enable us to provide access to life-saving transplants for as many patients as possible, especially those patients who have traditionally traveled long distances for care," Saeed Mohammad, MD, associate professor of pediatrics and director of the hospital's pediatric solid organ transplant center, said in a July 24 news release.

Pediatric pancreas transplants are relatively rare, with leaders expecting to perform one every two years. Lung transplant volumes are also relatively low among the pediatric population, given recent advancements in targeted medications and technology for managing serious respiratory conditions. The team expects to perform at least two pediatric lung transplants annually.