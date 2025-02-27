UPMC hospital reopens ICU after shooting

UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, Pa., has reopened its intensive care unit following a Feb. 22 shooting that left two dead and five wounded.

The incident occurred between 10:35 and 11:13 a.m. in the hospital's ICU when a man identified by authorities as Dogenes Archangel-Ortiz held hospital employees hostage before he was killed in an exchange with police that also left West York Borough Police Officer Andrew Duarte dead.

The hospital's emergency department is also no longer on EMS divert. Visitation at the hospital remains limited to two visitors per patient, according to a UPMC Feb. 26 update on the health system's website

"Our hearts remain heavy with sadness and infinite gratitude for Officer Andrew Duarte, whose ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty exemplified sheer heroism," the update said. "We will never forget his bravery and selfless commitment to protecting our community. We are grateful also for the outpouring of support, prayers and words of comfort that we have received from so many individuals and organizations across our region and nation, including many other health systems."

A GoFundMe page has also been started for Jackxtyn Yank, 19, one of the five people wounded during the incident. Ms. Yank's father, Joe Yank, posted on the page that his daughter had been beaten and forced to zip tie a nurse's hands together before she was shot in the left thigh at close range. He also said the gunman then forced her to close the blinds and tell officers they could not come into the ICU.



The page has raised $18,668 of its $25,000 goal to help Ms. Yank on her road to recovery.