ProMedica, Nationwide Children's 'forced' to end partnership after Mercy Health lawsuit

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica and Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus have terminated their Toledo for Kids affiliation agreement, effective immediately.

In a Jan. 30 joint statement shared with Becker's, the health systems said they were "forced to terminate" the partnership due to a recent lawsuit filed by Mercy Health.

Mercy alleged Nationwide Children's breached a contract it had with Mercy after acquiring the health system's pediatric assets, according to ABC affiliate WTVG. Court documents indicate Nationwide Children's later partnered with ProMedica for pediatric care without Mercy's involvement.

Mercy claims it was excluded from negotiations, while Nationwide Children's insists it made multiple attempts over five years to engage Mercy in discussions.

"The recent legal actions brought about by Mercy created an environment where ProMedica and Nationwide Children's are being forced to shift energy and resources toward a lawsuit, rather than doing everything possible to care for sick children," ProMedica and Nationwide Children's said in a joint statement. "Unfortunately, this has become a business conflict over contractual language and not what's in the best interest of the community's children."

This partnership aimed to improve pediatric care in the region by uniting independent hospitals and providers to enhance physician recruitment and clinical programs. Toledo faces significant pediatric health challenges, including limited specialist access and high infant mortality, forcing many families to seek care in Columbus or Ann Arbor, Mich.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Mercy said it is "deeply disappointing" that the health systems dissolved the Toledo for Kids initiative "instead of fulfilling the agreement … that allows Mercy Health to meaningfully participate in the future of our community’s pediatric care."