Phoenix hospital transfers 98 patients after AC breakdown

Phoenix-based St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center transferred 98 patients after its air conditioning system broke, resulting in patient room temperatures reaching nearly 100 degrees, Arizona's Family reported Aug. 12.

The AC went out Aug. 8, but had not worked properly for several days before, one nurse told the news outlet.

"St. Luke's Behavior Health Center began experiencing mechanical issues with the chillers that helps power our primary HVAC system at the end of last week," the hospital told Family. "A new chiller arrived this weekend and is currently working on cooling the facility. However, as that process continues, and out of an abundance of caution related to the heat, we have safely relocated 98 patients to other behavioral health facilities, consistent with our patient safety protocols. As always, the health and safety of all our patients remains paramount, and we'll work to keep our patients, their families, and the community informed as we continue to address this issue."

The hospital did not say whether the air conditioner was fully functional or when patients may be returned to the facility.

St. Luke's is a Steward Health Care owned facility, and one of the hospitals that is being auctioned off this month.