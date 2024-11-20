New York hospital diverts patients after pipe burst

Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Hospital is diverting patients to other hospitals after a ruptured pipe caused flooding in its radiology department, the Times Union reported Nov. 19.

The pipe burst at about 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 18. The extent of the damage is not clear, but the flooding impacted medical imaging equipment, including a CT scanner and an MRI machine, sources told the news outlet.

"Our facilities, environmental services, infection control and restoration teams have plans in place for these kinds of events and are actively working to reroute services and clean the area so that we can return to normal operations as soon as possible," hospital spokesperson Courtney Weisberg told the Union.

The hospital may not accept ambulances until at least Nov. 22, according to the report. Some patients are receiving imaging services through the system's outpatient suite.