Mass General Brigham, Tampa General strengthen affiliation

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Boston-based Mass General Brigham are strengthening their affiliation to expand access to specialty care for Florida residents.

The two health systems have partnered for three years, exchanging expertise and clinical best practices to enhance care for patients in Florida. In 2021, the organizations launched one of their first joint initiatives, Home Base, a program dedicated to caring for veterans and service members. Under the expanded partnership, TGH and MGB plan to offer mental health services through the Home Base program.

The collaboration has also resulted in the creation of a bone marrow transplant program and CAR-T therapy program and TGH's Cancer Institute, providing advanced treatment options for patients with aggressive blood cancers.

"For years, our leadership, providers, researchers and teams have worked closely to share knowledge, information, findings and outcomes to elevate the level of care we offer," John Couris, president and CEO, said in a news release. "As we look ahead, we're aiming to build a greater presence in the state of Florida, where patients can not only benefit from the exchange of knowledge, but also the best-in-class providers of both networks."