Indiana hospital to end inpatient pediatric, PICU services

Community Hospital North in Indianapolis, part of Community Health Network, will be ending its inpatient pediatric and pediatric intensive care unit services by Oct. 28, according to a statement shared with Becker's Sept. 9.

The hospital cited evolving care demands as the reasoning behind the move.

"The demands for care have evolved since Community Health Network and [Indianapolis-based] Riley Children's Health first collaborated more than two decades ago to advance comprehensive care for children," the hospital's statement reads. "As a result of those changing needs, Community will be ending its inpatient pediatric and PICU services at Community Hospital North."

Community Hospital North will continue to offer newborn care and neonatal intensive care unit services.

Pediatric outpatient surgeries will also continue, and children will continue to be seen in the emergency department, the hospital said.

Pediatric patients requiring inpatient services will continue to be able to receive those services via Riley's pediatric expertise at IU Health North Hospital or at Riley Hospital for Children downtown.