Chicago hospital stops accepting patients due to A/C woes

Chicago-based Community First Medical Center has placed its emergency department on bypass due to high temperatures in the hospital, CBS reported June 13.

The hospital is not accepting any new patients, including those coming by ambulance. Earlier this month, hospital staff told the news outlet they were working in 80- and 90-degree temperatures.

This is not the first time the hospital has dealt with sweltering heat. Last year, an ED physician shared photos of industrial fans in the exterior doorways being used to try to cool the building.

Hospital administrators told CBS they were in the process of installing a permanent, new A/C system.

Becker's has reached out to Community First Medical Center for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.