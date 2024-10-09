CHI Saint Joseph Health, UK HealthCare partner to expand NICU care: 5 things to know

CHI Saint Joseph Health and UK HealthCare, both based in Lexington, Ky., have shared an agreement plan for UK HealthCare to offer coverage for the Women's Hospital at Saint Joseph East's neonatal intensive care unit in Lexington.

Here are five things to know about the agreement:

1. The two parties initiated the agreement July 1 to ensure mothers and newborns at Saint Joseph East have high-quality care access, according to an Oct. 9 joint news release shared with Becker's.

2. Lexington-based UK HealthCare's Kentucky Children's Hospital neonatologists and advanced practice providers will be providing babies in the NICU care, including those facing acute health complications, who are born prematurely or babies that require other specialized medical attention.

3. Knowledge and resources will also be exchanged between the two parties under the agreement, with the Saint Joseph East teams having direct access to UK HealthCare's training and workflow to help enhance facility neonatal care.

4. CHI Saint Joseph Health is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. It comprises 100 locations across 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory care center.

5. UK HealthCare is part of the University of Kentucky. It comprises multiple hospitals, clinics and more than 10,000 employees.