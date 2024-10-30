Avera Nebraska hospital resumes services after explosion: 5 notes

Avera St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, Neb., resumed inpatient care and emergency department services on Oct. 29 following a recent closure due to a nearby explosion.

Five notes:

1. The emergency department is operating in repurposed inpatient space until the damaged department is repaired, according to an Oct. 28 Facebook post from the hospital.

2. The hospital temporarily closed Oct. 7 after windows and doors on the east side were damaged by an explosion near its campus.

3. No patients and employees suffered major injuries, and patients were transferred to other hospitals at that time.

4. John Kozyra, the hospital's president and CEO, said he is cautiously optimistic about surgical and labor delivery services reopening soon, according to the Facebook post.

Until then, only "true emergency deliveries" will be performed at the hospital.

5. Once those two services are restored, dialysis and MRI are the final remaining services to resume, he said in the post.